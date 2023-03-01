HUD logo

WASHINGTON - Today (Feb. 24), the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $3.16 billion in funding to nearly 2,770 public housing authorities (PHAs) in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands to make capital investments to their public housing stock. Grants are awarded to communities large and small, urban and rural – from Washington, DC to Whatcom County in Washington State, and everywhere in between. This funding is for dedicated housing to public housing residents to make sure they have adequate housing that is secure. View all local grants announced today.  

