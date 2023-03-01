HUD logo

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today (Feb. 27) announced $5.6 billion in funding to States, urban counties, insular areas, DC, Puerto Rico, and local organizations across the country, including Ocean City, which received $273,151. These annual formula grants provide critical funding for a wide range of activities including affordable housing, community development, and homeless assistance. To view a complete list of all the communities that received funding click here.

