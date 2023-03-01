WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today (Feb. 27) announced $5.6 billion in funding to States, urban counties, insular areas, DC, Puerto Rico, and local organizations across the country, including Ocean City, which received $273,151. These annual formula grants provide critical funding for a wide range of activities including affordable housing, community development, and homeless assistance. To view a complete list of all the communities that received funding click here.
“Viable communities must promote integrated approaches to develop decent housing, suitable living environments, and expand economic opportunities to the most vulnerable,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These funds allow communities to address their unique needs by prioritizing what matters most to their residents and letting them own their investments in community development through these important federal resources.”
"State and local governments and organizations depend on HUD’s community development funding to address the needs of their residents," said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. "These valuable stakeholders serve communities in need. HUD provides this federal funding to support a wide array of services that assist underserved residents and improve low-income families' quality of life."
The grants announced for New Jersey are provided through the following HUD programs:
- $87 million in Community Development Block Grants to 58 localities to build stronger communities— The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, counties, and insular areas to develop stronger, more resilient communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income people. In 2022 the program helped over 60,000 families nationally through housing activities, 46,000 individuals through job creation or retention, 83,500 people experiencing homelessness through improvements to homelessness facilities, over 5.3 million people through public services, and over 39 million people through public improvements.
- $40.5 million in Home Investments Partnerships Program (HOME) grants to produce affordable housing — The HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is the primary Federal tool of States and local governments to produce affordable rental and owner-occupied housing for low-income families. HOME funds a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people. HOME projects leverage non-federal funds including, in many cases, tax credits for affordable rental housing. In 2022 the program helped create over 15,000 units of housing and nearly 17,000 households nationwide were assisted with tenant-based rental assistance through the HOME program.
- $15.9 million in Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) grants to connect people with HIV/AIDS to housing and support — The Housing Opportunities for Persons With HIV/AIDS (HOPWA) program provides stable and permanent housing assistance and supportive services to low-income people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). Over 100,000 households nationwide receive HOPWA housing assistance and/or supportive services annually.
- $7.7 million in Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) to address homelessness — Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) provide funds for homeless shelters, assist in the operation of local shelters, and funds related to social service and homeless prevention programs. Recipients enable people to quickly regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis and/or homelessness. ESG funds may be used for street outreach, emergency shelter, homelessness prevention, and rapid re-housing assistance. Annually, ESG connects over 350,000 people nationally to emergency shelters as they transition to permanent housing.
- $1 million in Recovery Housing Program grants (RHP) to support recovery from substance-use disorder— The Recovery Housing Program (RHP) allows States and the District of Columbia to provide stable, transitional housing for individuals in recovery from a substance use disorder.
“This funding allows communities to address their most pressing local needs, providing flexible resources to build homes, support renters and homeowners, provide life-saving assistance to people experiencing homelessness, and improve public facilities, community resilience, and local economies,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development Marion McFadden. “HUD’s annual formula block grants allow states and localities to invest in the success of neighborhoods and allow people of modest means to thrive.”
Combined the programs will provide critically needed funding to thousands of local programs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa, and Northern Mariana Islands.
STATE
CDBG
HOME
(RHP)
ESG
HOPWA
Total
Alaska
$4,572,219
$3,773,536
$0
$400,619
$0
$8,746,374
Alabama
$43,839,880
$19,117,250
$0
$3,855,996
$6,011,584
$72,824,710
Arkansas
$26,218,309
$13,064,797
$0
$2,315,051
$2,449,533
$44,047,690
Arizona
$55,260,926
$25,089,495
$1,174,274
$4,854,885
$7,099,685
$93,479,265
California
$378,216,242
$196,812,685
$0
$33,477,830
$60,904,916
$669,411,673
Colorado
$36,523,810
$19,515,852
$0
$3,236,152
$5,263,500
$64,539,314
Connecticut
$39,757,317
$18,601,516
$1,209,615
$3,518,311
$4,134,046
$67,220,805
District of Columbia
$15,404,214
$6,056,624
$1,634,036
$1,341,848
$12,770,434
$37,207,156
Delaware
$7,588,841
$4,850,255
$1,382,343
$668,495
$1,351,226
$15,841,160
Florida
$153,536,526
$77,300,378
$1,140,440
$13,371,446
$49,348,464
$294,697,254
Georgia
$82,514,264
$42,633,745
$0
$7,233,310
$22,152,985
$154,534,304
Hawaii
$13,060,786
$6,239,258
$0
$1,155,029
$1,054,910
$21,509,983
Iowa
$37,817,535
$13,266,012
$0
$3,310,266
$982,437
$55,376,250
Idaho
$12,734,945
$6,863,013
$0
$1,117,066
$0
$20,715,024
Illinois
$159,585,479
$60,442,889
$0
$14,142,988
$15,052,936
$249,224,292
Indiana
$66,513,227
$29,412,332
$1,145,278
$5,871,168
$4,523,548
$107,465,553
Kansas
$25,889,396
$12,055,056
$0
$2,270,244
$793,084
$41,007,780
Kentucky
$43,830,588
$21,042,651
$1,461,639
$3,856,804
$2,968,215
$73,159,897
Louisiana
$50,505,738
$21,008,030
$1,321,548
$4,411,370
$9,678,698
$86,925,384
Massachusetts
$99,225,630
$38,476,026
$1,067,194
$8,746,106
$8,197,097
$155,712,053
Maryland
$51,861,368
$21,074,486
$1,295,266
$4,531,660
$9,694,400
$88,457,180
Maine
$17,737,841
$6,077,911
$1,192,137
$1,556,542
$0
$26,564,431
Michigan
$120,803,875
$45,188,261
$1,016,651
$10,669,723
$7,462,486
$185,140,996
Minnesota
$52,595,485
$20,101,815
$0
$4,576,877
$3,462,229
$80,736,406
Missouri
$63,958,131
$27,078,852
$1,041,339
$5,621,647
$6,484,569
$104,184,538
Mississippi
$28,067,151
$13,053,821
$0
$2,495,370
$4,238,448
$47,854,790
Montana
$8,502,640
$4,525,542
$0
$741,200
$0
$13,769,382
North Carolina
$77,823,733
$41,847,605
$1,054,616
$6,836,325
$13,401,347
$140,963,626
North Dakota
$5,527,134
$3,549,768
$0
$486,494
$0
$9,563,396
Nebraska
$17,437,574
$8,255,221
$0
$1,546,062
$848,459
$28,087,316
New Hampshire
$12,594,035
$5,509,613
$930,886
$1,104,523
$0
$20,139,057
New Jersey
$87,566,959
$40,497,391
$1,072,304
$7,707,811
$15,951,114
$152,795,579
New Mexico
$18,132,257
$8,851,305
$1,268,811
$1,590,684
$1,423,600
$31,266,657
Nevada
$23,158,196
$12,843,420
$0
$1,995,196
$4,075,748
$42,072,560
New York
$318,043,716
$140,182,508
$0
$27,743,018
$55,283,456
$541,252,698
Ohio
$150,823,351
$61,451,090
$1,387,641
$13,233,870
$9,734,776
$236,630,728
Oklahoma
$27,809,353
$16,446,422
$0
$2,420,644
$2,731,025
$49,407,444
Oregon
$34,753,244
$20,260,511
$0
$3,052,927
$2,851,520
$60,918,202
Pennsylvania
$186,593,032
$63,946,894
$1,288,739
$16,400,364
$14,664,143
$282,893,172
Puerto Rico
$54,443,639
$26,082,936
$0
$4,777,743
$9,056,831
$94,361,149
Rhode Island
$16,149,217
$6,729,938
$1,213,710
$1,421,391
$1,477,595
$26,991,851
South Carolina
$38,514,758
$19,135,117
$1,150,177
$3,327,876
$6,908,690
$69,036,618
South Dakota
$7,400,994
$3,585,073
$0
$639,874
$0
$11,625,941
Tennessee
$50,082,668
$28,265,235
$1,368,779
$4,388,155
$8,124,652
$92,229,489
Texas
$243,728,678.95
$107,032,059
$0
$21,113,921
$39,867,348
$411,742,006.95
Utah
$21,611,943
$8,718,088
$0
$1,890,387
$1,285,470
$33,505,888
Virginia
$57,521,570
$29,049,908
$0
$5,073,657
$6,700,312
$98,345,447
Vermont
$8,068,410
$3,446,307
$991,106
$697,788
$0
$13,203,611
Washington
$57,309,462
$29,627,400
$0
$5,009,949
$5,293,081
$97,239,892
Wisconsin
$62,038,170
$26,726,388
$0
$5,428,731
$2,534,044
$96,727,333
West Virginia
$20,971,245
$8,740,015
$2,191,471
$1,834,845
$807,359
$34,544,935
Wyoming
$3,984,362
$3,500,000
$0
$349,762
$0
$7,834,124
Subtotal
$3,298,210,063.95
$1,497,002,300
$30,000,000
$289,420,000
$449,100,000
$5,563,732,364
Insular Areas
$7,000,000
$3,000,000
$0
$580,000
$0
$10,580,000
Grand Total
$3,305,210,063.95
$1,500,002,300.00
$30,000,000.00
$290,000,000.00
$449,100,000.00
$5,574,312,363.95