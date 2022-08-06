Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 11.01.13 AM.png

A chart detailing the salaries and names of city administrators across Cape May County, current as of August 2022.

COURT HOUSE - The job of administrator varies across the county’s 16 municipalities. Two county towns, West Cape May and Woodbine, get along without the position. For many of the other municipalities, the position is essential both in terms of its scope of responsibilities and as a liaison among the governing body members who must observe rules on how and where they can meet to discuss municipal business. 

