Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST – Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners introduced Ordinance 1401, June 7, which will permit a licensed, portable vendor to have an assistant take over in the event of a fire call. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments