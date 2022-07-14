Fourth of July Celebrations, Parades and Fireworks

 

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG - During Upper Township Committee's regular meeting July 11, notice was given to the public to be aware of what Deputy Mayor Jay Newman referred to as "ordnances," which are washing up on area beaches from the explosion that occurred on a barge that was launching Sea Isle City's Fourth of July fireworks.  

No injuries occurred and the incident is under investigation.  

Newman said, “State Police and Upper Township Public Works personnel are collecting as many as they can but need the public's help in locating and identifying these explosives."  

He advised the public not to touch them, adding that, if found, police should be contacted immediately.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments