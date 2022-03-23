Construction on the piping to connect to Del Haven residential lines begins in June. The work will be done in sections over the course of a year, and residents will have up to a year after completion to opt in.
COURT HOUSE - As construction nears for the Del Haven water supply project, Middle Township is seeking ways to assist residents with one-time connection costs.
A partnership between Middle and the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority will bring fresh water to the bayfront community of Del Haven, whose residents currently use well water.
The water connection will be available to 953 properties, the vast majority of which are residential. Property owners are responsible for paying for their plumbing hookup, as well as the MUA installation fee. The $1,600 fee can be paid interest-free over three years.
Middle Township is actively pursuing additional options to make the costs as manageable as possible.
At its March 23 meeting, the Township Committee will authorize an application to the Innovative Development Fund through the state Department of Community Affairs Small Cities Community Block Grant Program.
The fund is available to local governments to support innovative projects, including initiatives that provide cost-savings measures and efficiencies for the community. The Township secured similar grants for the Whitesboro water and sewer projects in the early 2000s. If Middle receives funding, it will be divided among Del Haven property owners to help cover their plumbing costs.
“We also are aggressively pursuing every possible grant that could offset the costs for low- and moderate-income residents,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “That’s part of our overall objective to give Del Haven residents access to the same service as the rest of the Township.”
Work is underway on hydrants for Del Haven, and construction on the piping to connect to the residential lines will start in June. Contractors will complete a section at a time over the course of a year. Residents will have up to a year from the time of completion to connect to the fresh water supply.
Road Closure
The installation of a water main for the Del Haven project will require the closure of Bayshore Road (between Middle Township and Lower Township) for approximately two weeks, tentatively beginning April 4.
The road will remain closed 24 hours a day throughout the two-week period, as the equipment used to drill the tunnel cannot be moved once in position.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.