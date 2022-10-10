OCEAN VIEW - Atlantic City Electric is performing reliability upgrades in Cape May County as part of its Upper Township to Dennis Township Reliability Project and is using helicopters to move equipment and replace existing lattice transmission tower structures with new, stronger steel transmission poles that are prepared to handle more extreme weather and reduce the impacts of severe storms.
The helicopter work is underway and is expected to occur through early March 2023 along an existing transmission line between Beesley’s Point in Upper Township and Ocean View in Dennis Township. This work may cause periodic traffic delays along Tuckahoe Road in Upper Township.
The helicopter work to install the new transmission poles and associated energy infrastructure will minimize impacts to the environmentally sensitive areas near the existing transmission line route. Atlantic City Electric has successfully used this innovative and environmentally conscious approach for other reliability improvement projects in the company’s service area where access to energy infrastructure was limited.
The Upper Township to Dennis Township Reliability Project will enhance energy service reliability for more than 30,000 customers by upgrading and modernizing critical infrastructure, reducing the frequency and duration of outages by creating a stronger and more resilient energy grid. Construction is expected to be completed in its entirety by May 2023.
