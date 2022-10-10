AC Electric Helicopters.png
OCEAN VIEW - Atlantic City Electric is performing reliability upgrades in Cape May County as part of its Upper Township to Dennis Township Reliability Project and is using helicopters to move equipment and replace existing lattice transmission tower structures with new, stronger steel transmission poles that are prepared to handle more extreme weather and reduce the impacts of severe storms.

