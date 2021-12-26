stone harbor council

Stone Harbor Borough Council at its Dec. 21 meeting. 

STONE HARBOR - In August, Stone Harbor Administrator Robert Smith told Stone Harbor Borough Council that the borough needed a “heavy hitter” to pursue a solution to the problem stopping them from mining sand from Hereford Inlet for beach replenishment.  

At the Dec. 21 council meeting, Smith reported that the borough had narrowed the field to two potential candidates and hoped to bring a name to the council in January 2022. 

As of Dec. 23, a ruling by the U.S. Department of the Interior based on the Coastal Barrier Resources Act (CBRA) bars the use of federal dollars for the mining of sand from the inlet for beach fills.  

A scheduled 2022 federal replenishment project would have to locate sand from another borrow zone or skip over Stone Harbor again, as it did in 2019. Many of the borough’s beaches, especially in the southern end of town, need replenishment. 

Smith also reported on a recent “good meeting” with the U.S. Department of the Interior Fish and Wildlife Assistant Secretary Shannon Estenoz. Perhaps the borough will get the decision it needs, even without its heavy hitter.  

