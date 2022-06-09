Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council discussed a request June 7 for an expansion of premises for liquor service in the Harbor Square mall area adjacent to the Stone Harbor Theater.  

The same liquor license that supports the Burger Bar and theater complex would add service to two new restaurants in the mall space. 

Since the ownership individuals of the new ventures are already listed on the license, the request can be granted by the council without additional state approval needed. 

One new venture will be known as the Poke Bowl/Rum Bar. It will be located on the ground level of The Walk of Harbor Walk, immediately below the existing Watering Hull.  

The other new restaurant will have the name Agave and will be located on the ground and second levels of The Walk. Agave will include an outdoor patio area adjacent to the 97th Street side of the building. 

Council was favorably disposed to the plan, which has already gained Planning Board approval. The application before council seeks to extend the liquor license to incorporate the two new areas. Official action may be taken as early as the next scheduled council meeting June 21. 

