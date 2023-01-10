Gypsy Moth Treatment Program Announced for 2023
Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EWING - The New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) is seeking to treat 5,100 acres of residential- and county-owned properties in Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean counties this year to combat the tree-killing Lymantria dispar dispar (LDD – formerly called the gypsy moth). 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments