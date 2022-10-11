Woodrow.png

Keith Woodrow, owner of Full Metal Jacket Gun Range in Seaville, turned out to protest the speed of the permitting process in Cape May County. The applicants approved Oct. 7 were the first gun owners given concealed carry permits since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a parallel gun control law in New York in June 2022.

 Christopher South

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – About a dozen men appeared one-by-one before Superior Court Judge Christopher Gibson Oct. 7 for the last step in the permit process for carrying a gun in New Jersey. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments