From left: Michael Garaguso, General Contractor, Michael Calafati, County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, David Mac Kenzie (Ex. Dir. CCA), William Hutchinson (Library Commission Chair), Councilman Shaine Meier, Mayor Zack Mullock, Andrea Orisini,(Director, Cape May County Library, Emily Dempsey (CCA), Councilwoman Lorriane Baldwin, Councilman Michael Yeager 

CAPE MAY - After months of planning, the restoration and expansion of the historic Franklin Street School in Cape May have come to fruition. Local and County officials broke ground on the County's newest state-of-the-art library on October 10. The Franklin Street School project was a culmination of three government entities coming together to preserve a piece of history by redeveloping a historic school into a library and community center for public use. 

