TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Health has announced a $250,000 grant opportunity to support a healthcare program for members of the military, veterans and first responders. The one year grant is available to New Jersey hospitals and healthcare systems. 

The money is intended to support the creation of a new pilot program, or an already existing program focused on integrating primary care, behavior health, palliative care, hospice and telehealth services.

“Military personnel, veterans and first responders often carry experiences from their service that can negatively impact their health, especially their mental health. Offering the integration of healthcare across the continuum will help create a seamless system of care,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a statement.

Two awards in this amount are available.

To be eligible to apply, a letter of intent must be submitted to the Department of Health by 12 p.m. June 10.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. June 24.

