AVALON - Avalon’s new cart recycling solid waste program has new financial support in the form of a grant from The Recycling Partnership, a non-government organization committed to advancing recycling programs.
This grant will be used, in part, to support much of the public information and education efforts associated with the Avalon cart effort.
At its meeting April 12, Avalon Council heard a report on the program and the grant. In addition to furthering the borough’s efforts at recycling, the new program willrepresenta budget savings for the municipality.
As Business Administrator Scott Wahl explained, the current arrangement for recycling and solid waste pickup leaves the material exposed to weather. Rainwater enters the trash and recycling containers, adding to the weight and thus the tipping fees the borough pays at the landfill.The borough sees the new program with specified carts equipped with tight lids as a way to reduce the tipping fees associated with water intrusion into the waste material.
The program is also designed to prevent waste and recycled material from entering the stormwater system during major weather events.
The rollout of the program occurs in early May, when each property will receive two 95-gallon containers, one for solid waste and one for recycling. The containers are free and belong to the property, not the individual owner. The program is supported by a variety of organizations, including American Beverage’s Every Bottle Back initiative.
Mayor Martin Pagliughi pointed to the fact that thehighly durablecarts are made with recyclable materials.
Standardized containers help the efficiency of the borough’s pickup program, which makes use of tippers attached to the trucks. By an Oct. 1 deadline, every property in the borough must use the free standardized containers or trash will be left curbside.
The grant from The Recycling Partnership supports the borough’s plan toprovidemore than 5,200 recycling carts and education and outreach efforts to ensure public understanding of the new program. Property owners whorequiremore containers can receive a second cart with a $100, non-refundable deposit.
Avalon will continue to offer a courtesy trash and recycling drop-off depot at the public works facility.
