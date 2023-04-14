Avalon Logo - USE THIS ONE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - Avalon’s new cart recycling solid waste program has new financial support in the form of a grant from The Recycling Partnership, a non-government organization committed to advancing recycling programs.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments