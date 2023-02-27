Mita-beachfront-1024x511.jpg

An artist’s rendering gives a beachfront view of the grand hotel being proposed by Eustace Mita, owner and chief executive officer of Icona Resorts, in Ocean City.  

 Icona Resorts

OCEAN CITY - Eustace Mita, owner and chief executive officer of Icona Resorts, made a presentation to Ocean City Council Feb. 23, in which he spoke of his desire to build a grand hotel in the style that was popular at the turn of the 20th century.

Mita-aerialview-1024x519.jpg

An artist’s rendering shows an aerial view of the grand hotel being proposed by Eustace Mita, owner and chief executive officer of Icona Resorts, in Ocean City.  

 

