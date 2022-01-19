TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy had a busy day Jan. 18, signing several bills into law and giving his second inaugural address.
The new laws decriminalizing sexual activity for those with HIV, making grants for security services available to non-profits at risk for hate crimes, expanding employment opportunity for the disabled, furthering his commitment to end the opioid epidemic, supporting veterans and members of the armed forces and ensuring Asian American and Pacific Islander history is taught in public schools.
Sexual Activity Decriminalized for People With HIV
Murphy signed legislation Jan. 18, which repeals the statute that criminalizes sexual penetration while infected with a venereal disease or HIV under certain circumstances. Additionally, the bill requires that in prosecutions for endangering another by creating substantial risk of transmitting infectious disease, the name of the defendant and other individual be kept confidential.
“For decades, the HIV epidemic has had devastating effects on New Jersey, particularly in our LGBTQ+ communities and communities of color,” stated Murphy. “Repealing the outdated law will eliminate the stigma and fear associated with testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, encouraging more individuals to be proactive in learning about their health. This new law, coupled with advances in modern science and medicine, will bolster our efforts to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in New Jersey.”
Security Grant Program Established for At-Risk Nonprofits
Murphy signed legislation Jan. 18 establishing the “New Jersey Nonprofit Security Grant Program”. The program follows a successful three-year pilot program managed by the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP), which expired in 2020.
This legislation creates a permanent “New Jersey Nonprofit Security Grant Program” and makes available grants of up to $50,000 for nonprofit organizations at greatest risk of attack for the purchase of equipment to harden vulnerable targets.
Under the program, organizations will also be able to receive grants of up to $10,000 to hire security personnel on a temporary or permanent basis. The legislation directions NJOHSP to request an annual appropriation of $2 million for this program as a part of its annual budget request.
Enhanced Employment Availability Opportunities and Job Training for the Disabled
Gov. Phil Murphy Jan. 18 signed a series of bills to enhance employment opportunities, training, and other supports for individuals with disabilities.
Murphy signed bills into law serving these functions:
- Establishes Direct Support Professional Career Development Program; appropriates $1,000,000
- Requires EDA to establish loan program to assist certain businesses with funding to provide reasonable accommodations for employees with disabilities.
- Establishes county college-based adult centers for transition for individuals with developmental disabilities; makes annual appropriation of $4.5 million.
- Provides fast track hiring and advancement employment opportunities by State for persons with significant disabilities.
- Provides for employment by State of certain persons with disabilities.
- Requires DHS to establish payment programs for purchase of transportation services from private sector and government transportation service providers.
Furthering Commitment to End Opioid Epidemic
Furthering his commitment to end the opioid epidemic, Murphy signed a series of bills Jan. 18 to combat the state’s opioid crisis and expand harm reduction efforts.
The three bills reflect Murphy’s comprehensive approach to end New Jersey’s opioid epidemic and increase access to lifesaving resources for individuals with substance use disorders. These bills remove long-standing barriers to expanding access to harm reduction services and supplies at a critical time when a total of 3,081 New Jersey residents died from suspected drug overdoses in 2021.
The original law authorizing the establishment of syringe access programs was enacted 15 years ago and has only enabled seven centers in the state to offer comprehensive harm reduction services. Though an important step forward, it did not adequately address the barriers that stigmatize syringe access services and treat them different from all other public health strategies.
As a result, there is limited access to harm reduction services, which further deepens the gaps in care experienced by people who use drugs. These individuals face judgment and stigma which prevents them from accessing critical health services and linking to treatment for problematic substance use.
Through this package, more harm reduction centers can be authorized to offer a comprehensive array of services in a compassionate and welcoming environment. Harm reduction centers build hope and dignity among clients and create healthier communities- something all residents deserve.
The package also creates multidisciplinary local overdose fatality review teams, which will provide invaluable insight into the circumstances surrounding fatal drug overdoses and identify opportunities for intervention that may prevent these fatalities in the future.
Laws Supporting Veterans and Members of Armed Forces
Murphy signed several pieces of legislation Jan. 18 which support and protect New Jersey’s veteran and armed forces communities.
These bills will expand civil service preference for veterans, upgrade penalties for misrepresentation of members of the armed forces, ease public school access for dependents of armed forces members and provide funding to support the commissioning of the new USS New Jersey.
One bill provides civil service preference to military service members who did not serve in a theater of operation, but did serve during a war or conflict for which the federal government authorized a campaign or expedition medal.
Another bill upgrades certain crimes of misrepresenting oneself as a member or veteran of the United States Armed Forces or organized militia. Under current law, it is a crime of the third-degree, subject to a minimum fine of $1,000. Under this legislation, these crimes have now been upgraded to a second-degree if the actor obtains money, property or other tangible benefit in the amount of $75,000 or more. If the actor obtains money, property or other tangible benefit less than $75,000, then the crime would remain as a crime of the third-degree, subject to a minimum fine of $1,000.
Another piece of legislation permits the dependents of a military member to enroll in a public school district in advance of the military member’s relocation to the district. Under current law, such dependents cannot enroll in the district until proof of residence can be provided. This legislation allows enrollment upon the presentation of a copy of the military member’s relocation orders even if the family has not yet physically relocated to the school district. Once enrolled, the child shall be permitted to attend classes and receive services free of charge in the same manner as if they were already a resident of the school district.
Another bill appropriates up to $500,000 from the General Fund to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for the USS New Jersey Commissioning Committee. The purpose of the appropriation is to support the commissioning of the USS New Jersey and the officers and crew assigned to the ship. Contributions to the USS New Jersey Commissioning Committee support traditional Commissioning Week activities, visits to the state by crewmembers, and habitability upgrades to the boat for the crew. Expenditure of the amount appropriated is subject to approval by the Adjutant General of an itemized plan for the expenditure to be submitted by the USS New Jersey Commissioning Committee. Any amount unexpended shall be donated for the support of personnel and their families and for the funding of existing or the creation of new United States Navy scholarship programs.
AAPI-Inclusive Curriculum Must Be Taught in Schools
Murphy signed legislation Jan. 18 that will ensure that the contributions, history, and heritage of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) are included in the New Jersey Student Learning Standards for Social Studies for students in kindergarten through Grade 12. S4021 will create an AAPI curriculum requirement for schools and S3764 will establish the Commission for Asian American Heritage within the Department of Education.
“The members of our Asian American/Pacific Islander community have contributed so much to our state and nation,” stated Murphy. “By teaching students about the history and heritage of our AAPI community, we can ensure that the diversity of our state is reflected in our curriculum and create a more tolerant and knowledgeable future for New Jersey. I am proud to sign these bills into law.”