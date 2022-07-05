METUCHEN – Governor Phil Murphy today signed a sweeping series of gun safety reforms to continue the fight against gun violence in New Jersey. Since taking office in 2018, Governor Murphy has been a champion of bold, commonsense gun reform, and signed significant gun safety packages in June 2018 and July 2019. Today, the Governor reaffirmed his commitment to reduce the epidemic of gun violence in New Jersey and signed seven comprehensive gun safety bills, six of which were part of his Gun Safety 3.0 package that he introduced to the Legislature in April 2021 and has repeatedly championed over the last year. These gun safety reforms further solidify New Jersey as a national leader in gun safety and deliver on the promise to make communities safer.
“In the wake of horrific mass shootings in Highland Park, Illinois, Uvalde Texas, and Buffalo, New York, it is necessary that we take action in order to protect our communities. I am proud to sign these bills today and thank my legislative partners for sending them to my desk,” said Governor Murphy. “As I have said before, this is a huge step forward for commonsense gun safety and for safer communities. But it cannot be our only or last step. I look forward to continuing to work with the Legislature and take action to make this state safer for all.”
"In New Jersey we understand what it takes to actually stop the vicious cycle of mass shootings and everyday gun violence in New Jersey. We do it by passing common sense gun safety laws that work," said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs. "We cannot continue repeating the sentiment that there is nothing that can be done to end this scourge of gun violence. There is and we owe it to the next generation to sign common sense gun safety laws that cut the problem off at the source."
The seven gun safety reform bills include:
- A1765/S1893 (McKeon, Atkins, Jasey/Ruiz, Pou) - Allows Attorney General to bring cause of action for certain public nuisance violations arising from sale or marketing of firearms.
- A1179/S1204 (Jasey, Swain, Jaffer/Cryan, Zwicker) - Requires firearm owners who become New Jersey residents to obtain firearm purchaser identification card and register handguns acquired out-of-State.
- A4367/S2846 (McKeon, Greenwald/Scutari, Cryan) - Upgrades certain crimes related to manufacturing firearms from third degree to second degree.
- A4366/S2905 (Atkins, Quijano/Scutari) – Revises definition of destructive device to include certain .50 caliber rifles.
- A1302/S2903 (Greenwald, Reynolds-Jackson, Atkins/Cryan) - Regulates sale of handgun ammunition and develops system of electronic reporting of handgun ammunition sales.*
- A4370/S2906 (Reynolds-Jackson, Greenwald/Codey) - Requires training for issuance of firearms purchaser identification card and permit to purchase handgun under certain circumstances; provides that firearms purchaser identification card include photograph and thumb print and remain valid for ten years.*
- A4368/S2907 (Greenwald, McKeon/Codey) - Requires firearm retailers to sell microstamping-enabled firearms upon determination of availability by AG.
"The legislation signed into law today provides New Jersey with robust tools to combat gun violence and hold accountable irresponsible gun dealers and manufacturers who profit from this bloodshed," said Acting Attorney General Platkin. "I thank Governor Murphy for his continued efforts to protect New Jersey residents from mass shootings and gun violence, even as the U.S. Supreme Court is doing its best to undermine those efforts. These new commonsense gun laws send a clear message that New Jersey will continue to serve as a model for states seeking to address the epidemic of gun violence."
“As criminals attempt to find new ways to circumvent the laws, we must adjust our tactics to keep illegal guns away from those individuals who have no regard for human life once the trigger is pulled.,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “Our efforts to limit gun violence must be comprehensive as we strive to protect the citizens of New Jersey. We will continue to work with the Governor’s Office and the Office of Attorney General to keep our state safe.”