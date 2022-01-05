TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy took the following actions, potentially impacting Cape May County residents, shortly before the new year.
Lower Cape May Regional to Get Security Upgrades
Murphy and Acting Commissioner of Education Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan submitted the second round of Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act (SOCFBA) school security project recommendations to the Legislature for approval.
If approved, the projects submitted to the Legislature will provide districts across the state with approximately $5.15 million in funding for school security upgrades including the installation of silent panic alarms to alert law enforcement during an emergency as required by Alyssa’s Law, and other school security upgrades, including exterior lighting improvements, surveillance cameras, intercoms, remote locking/unlocking doors, shatter-resistant glass, signage improvements, generator installation, and impact-rated vehicle barriers.
“Making these investments in our schools will ensure safe learning environments for our students,” stated Murphy. “The second round of Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act projects will reach students and schools across our state. I look forward to working with partners in the Legislature to expeditiously get these funds to our schools.”
"We are committed to making New Jersey schools as safe as they can be," stated Allen-McMillian. "This second round of awards will make an additional 60 schools across the state more secure from the mountains of Warren County to the beaches of Cape May.”
The second round of funding will be supported by $500 million in bonds approved by New Jersey voters in November 2018.
The Murphy Administration is asking the legislature for final approval on the proposal, but if approved, there is only one Cape May County school included.
$73,761 would go to Lower Cape May Regional.
Insurance for Telehealth Continued
Murphy signed legislation that extends, for the next two years, the requirement adopted at the outset of the Covid pandemic that health benefits plans reimburse health care providers for telehealth and telemedicine services at the same rate as in-person services, with limited exceptions.
The legislation also charges the Department of Health with conducting an in-depth study of the utilization of telehealth and telemedicine and its effects on patient outcomes, quality and satisfaction, and access to care, in order to inform future decisions on payment structure for these services.
This legislation will provide critical support to patients and providers while the State continues to address the challenges posed by the pandemic, and while the Department of Health evaluates how to best leverage payment and telemedicine to improve access to affordable care and maintain the highest quality of care possible.
“Telehealth and telemedicine services have been critical during the Covid pandemic and will stay with us long after the pandemic is over,” stated Murphy. “New Jerseyans have greater access to the health care they need with the proliferation and expansion of these services, and with this legislation, we are ensuring that this new technology can remain viable as we emerge from the pandemic while also ensuring that New Jersey remains at the forefront of innovative health care policy that serves all New Jerseyans.”
“Throughout this pandemic, telemedicine has been a lifeline to vital health care services for many - especially those in underserved communities,” stated Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. "The Department will thoroughly assess the impact of pay parity in telehealth and telemedicine services and make thoughtful recommendations for the future.”
In addition to extending the reimbursement pay parity requirement for the next two years, the bill includes a number of provisions that will improve access to telehealth in both the short and the long term.
Under the legislation, the extension of pay parity for the next two years will include a requirement that audio-only behavioral health care services are reimbursed at the same rate as if those services are provided in person.
The legislation also permanently prohibits insurance carriers from imposing geographic or technological restrictions on the provision of telehealth services, as long as the services being provided meet the same standard of care as if the services were delivered in person.
Utility Shutoff Grace Period Extended
Murphy signed legislation extending the utility shutoff grace period to Mar. 15, established under Executive Order No. 246, for all water, municipal electric, and sewer customers.
The legislation also extends the payment plan provisions of Executive Order No. 246, requiring all utilities to offer a 12-month, no down payment, interest-free payment plan to customers prior to disconnecting service or imposing liens for non-payment of arrearages that had accrued since the beginning of the public health emergency.
Further, the legislation requires the Department of Community Affairs to establish a Winter Termination Program for customers of water, sewer, and electric municipal utilities and local authorities, and requires the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to include water and sewer public utilities in its existing Winter Termination Program.
These programs, which will take effect for the 2022-2023 winter season, will protect customers who are eligible for certain public assistance programs or are unable to pay their bills due circumstances beyond their control from utility disconnections between November 15 and March 15.
“The Covid pandemic has impacted many of our New Jersey families who are working hard to get their finances in order after a particularly difficult two years,” stated Murphy. “Through our extension of the utility shutoff grace period, we are giving customers an additional opportunity to work with their utility provider to enroll in an equitable payment option that ensures their critical, and in some cases life-preserving, services remain in operation.”