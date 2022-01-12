TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy gave his annual State of the State address Jan. 11, announcing that he would again declare a public health emergency as Covid cases skyrocket following the emergence of the omicron variant.
Murphy’s fourth State of the State speech can be viewed on the governor’s Twitter page.
2022 State of the State Address. WATCH: https://t.co/uZRLnczoZx— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 11, 2022
Public Health Emergency
Executive Order No. 280 declares a Public Health Emergency and restates the existing State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist the state’s healthcare system and affected communities responding to and recovering from Covid cases.
Executive Order No. 281 continues Executive Orders Nos. 111, 112, and 207, allows Executive Orders Nos. 251, 252, 253, 264, and 271 to remain in effect, and extends various regulatory actions taken by the departments in response to COVID-19.
“Covid remains a significant threat to our state and we must commit every resource available to beating back the wave caused by the omicron variant,” stated Murphy. “While we hope to return to a state of normalcy as soon as possible, the step I am taking today is a commonsense measure that will protect the safety and well-being of all New Jersey residents while allowing state government to respond to the continuing threat that Covid poses to our daily lives.”
The Public Health Emergency will allow the state to continue vaccine distribution, vaccination or testing requirements in certain settings, the collection of Covid data, implementation of any applicable recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent or limit the transmission of Covid, staffing and resource allocation, and other critical components of the state’s response. The new Public Health Emergency will allow for existing orders requiring masking in school and daycare settings to remain in effect.
Murphy’s public health emergency declaration also empowers all state agencies to take all appropriate steps to continue to address the public health hazard resulting from new variants.
Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, the Public Health Emergency will expire after 30 days, unless renewed. State Covid metrics will be re-evaluated at the time of expiration to determine if an extension will be needed.
Governor and Legislature Commit to Marriage Equality
Murphy Jan. 10 signed into law S3416, which codifies marriage equality in New Jersey law by providing that all laws concerning marriage and civil union are to be read with gender neutral intent.
Marriage equality currently exists in New Jersey based on state and federal Court decisions. This new law demonstrates the governor and legislature’s commitment to protecting marriage equality by codifying it into New Jersey law.
“Despite the progress we have made as a country, there is still much work to be done to protect the LGBTQ+ community from intolerance and injustice. New Jersey is stronger and fairer when every member of our LGBTQ+ family is valued and given equal protection under the law,” stated Murphy. “I am honored to sign legislation that represents our New Jersey values and codifies marriage equality into state law.”
Murphy Signs Bill Protecting Transit Workers
Murphy signed the Motorbus and Passenger Rail Service Employee Violence Prevention Act (S4701) Jan. 10 to create new tools for protecting transit workers throughout the state.
In addition to upgrading the penalty for all assaults on a motorbus or autobus operator, an operator’s supervisor, or a rail passenger employee, the bill enables NJ TRANSIT and other carriers to suspend or prohibit from ridership individuals who commit assaults against employees and ensures NJ TRANSIT and private bus companies equip all buses and trains with communications systems to quickly contact law enforcement in an emergency.
Murphy Signs Law Eliminating Juvenile Justice Fines, Fees and Court Costs
Murphy signed legislation (S-3319/A-5507) Jan. 10 that eliminates certain juvenile justice fines, fees, costs, and other monetary penalties. The legislation acts to improve the juvenile justice system by eliminating unnecessary costs.
“Eliminating these fees will contribute towards breaking the cycle of poverty that often stems from historically biased institutions,” stated Murphy. “The imposition of fines and fees on justice-involved youth often falls disproportionately on minority and low-income families. I am proud to sign legislation that will further the rehabilitation goals of the juvenile justice system and make New Jersey stronger and fairer for everyone.”
The bill also prohibits a warrant from being issued for a juvenile defendant or the parents or guardian of a juvenile defendant for failure to pay certain statutorily imposed assessments, probation fees, other court imposed financial obligations, restitution, or child support.
Age-Appropriate Safety Drills Now Required in Schools
Murphy signed legislation Jan. 10 that requires school security drills to be age-appropriate and to prevent unnecessary traumatization of schoolchildren. Among other requirements, the legislation prohibits the use of fake blood, real or prop firearms, or the simulations of gun shots or explosions in school security drills.
The legislation, which Murphy announced his support for last April, will strike an appropriate balance between ensuring that students are informed and ready for threats that schools face in the present day, while being sensitive to the mental health needs of schoolchildren.
“Unfortunately, school security drills are a reality of the environment that our students are living in,” stated Murphy. “These necessary exercises are proven to save lives but may also traumatize young children if not conducted in an appropriate manner. This legislation will ensure that school security drills provide students with the information and preparedness that they need to stay safe in emergency situations, while also taking steps to prevent drills from having a harmful impact on the mental health of our schoolchildren.”
A-5727/S-3726 requires the following guidance and procedures for school districts conducting school security drills when students are present:
- Drills will include clear, developmentally and age-appropriate messaging to students and staff at the conclusion of the drill that the event is a drill and no current danger exists;
- Drills cannot include the use of fake blood, real or prop firearms, or the simulations of gun shots, explosions, or other sounds or visuals that may induce panic or a traumatic response from a student or school district employee;
- Drills must be accessible to students with disabilities and mental health conditions, and provides all necessary accommodations for these students;
- School districts shall provide written notification to the parent or guardian of a student enrolled in the district following completion of a school security drill, which notice shall be provided to the parent or guardian by no later than the end of the school day on which the school security drill is conducted;
- School districts may permit emergency personnel access to the buildings and grounds of its schools for school security drills that are scheduled outside of school hours and during such times as students are not present;
- District shall review and update their school security drill procedures using a process that coincides with the review of the school safety and security plan developed pursuant to N.J.A.C.6A:16-5.1 and collects input from emergency personnel, parents and guardians of students enrolled in the district, teachers and staff employed in the district, mental health professionals, and student government representatives from multiple grade levels;
- School districts will annually track data on such measures and information as are required by the Commissioner of Education, and shall report the data to the commissioner.
Expanded Income Eligibility for Prescription Drug Assistance Programs
Murphy announced Jan. 6 that income limits for the Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (PAAD) and the Senior Gold Prescription Discount drug assistance programs have increased by $10,000, making drug prices more affordable and benefitting over 20,000 seniors.
Raising the income threshold, which was part of Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget, is the largest one-time increase in the history of both the PAAD and Senior Gold Prescription Discount drug assistance programs. This initiative is a part of the Governor’s ongoing and broader commitment and programming to make health care more affordable for New Jersey residents across provider, insurance, and prescription drug costs.
"Few issues have a greater financial impact on New Jersey families than the ever-increasing cost of prescription drugs,” stated Murphy. “Making New Jersey a more affordable place to call home means working to address the cost of prescription drug medicine. I am extremely proud of the progress we have made with this historic benefit increase that will expand benefits to thousands of New Jerseyans.”
The PAAD and Senior Gold Prescription Discount drug assistant programs are available to residents 65 and older and those with disabilities. PAAD cuts drug prices to $5 for covered generic drugs and $7 for covered name brands. Senior Gold cuts prices in half after a $15 copay for covered prescriptions. The PAAD program income limits are now $38,769 if single and $45,270 for a couple. The Senior Gold Prescription Discount program limits are now $48,769 if single and $55,270 if married. Assets are not an eligibility consideration for either program.
Income limits for the Lifeline utility assistance program and the Hearing Aid Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (HAAAD) program have also increased by $10,000, as those programs are tied to PAAD.
Eligible older residents and individuals with disabilities are urged to apply now through the NJSave online application, download an application from the NJSave webpage, or ask for a paper application by calling 1-800-792-9745. Online and paper applications are available in English and Spanish.