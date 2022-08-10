dry grass water shortage hose stock
Scope Images via Shutterstock

TRENTON - New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette issued a statewide drought watch as of August 9, 2022, and the Murphy Administration is urging residents and businesses to conserve water as persistent dry and hot conditions continue to stress water supplies throughout the state. 

