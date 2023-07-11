PHIL-MURPHY-FILE-PHOTO

Gov. Phil Murphy

 Lev Radin/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON - Governor Phil Murphy today (June 30) signed a package of bills supporting housing affordability in New Jersey. The three-bill package advances the Murphy Administration’s efforts to prioritize housing investments and initiatives, making New Jersey a more affordable place to live, work, and raise a family.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments