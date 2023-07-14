PHIL-MURPHY-FILE-PHOTO

WEST ORANGE – As part of the Murphy Administration’s ongoing efforts to advance health care affordability on behalf of the residents of our state, Governor Phil Murphy today (July 10) signed three bills he announced in partnership with legislative sponsors last year to help make prescription drugs more affordable for New Jerseyans. The three bills, which were signed alongside legislators and advocates, will work together to cap certain out-of-pocket costs, establish greater oversight of Pharmacy Benefit Managers, and promote transparency across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

