TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today (March 20) signed three bills into law to support New Jersey small businesses. A-4748/S-3195 and A-4749/S-3204 enhance the customer service experience at the New Jersey Business Action Center by establishing a publicly available small business manual and collecting and disseminating customer assistance metrics and information, respectively. A-4753/S-3208 allows a cure period for businesses to address and resolve certain violations. Together, these bills will make life easier for small business owners while bolstering New Jersey’s standing as an attractive place for starting and growing a business.
Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation to Support NJ Small Businesses
