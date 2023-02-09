PHIL-MURPHY-FILE-PHOTO

WOODBRIDGE – With households throughout America set to receive as low as $23 in monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits when the federal government’s emergency allotments come to an end next month, Governor Phil Murphy today (Feb. 8) signed a bill (A-5086) to ensure every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in monthly benefits going forward. This nation-leading legislation represents New Jersey’s ongoing commitment to combating food insecurity throughout the state.

