PHIL-MURPHY-FILE-PHOTO

Gov. Phil Murphy

 Lev Radin/Shutterstock.com

TRENTON – On the one-year anniversary of Governor Phil Murphy signing the historic Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, the Governor signed additional legislation today (Jan. 13) to further the State’s ongoing efforts to secure and expand access to reproductive health care. The bill (S-275) will allow New Jersey pharmacists to dispense self-administered hormonal contraceptives to patients without requiring a prescription. 

