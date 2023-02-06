PHIL-MURPHY-FILE-PHOTO

Gov. Phil Murphy

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today (Feb. 3) signed legislation (S757) authorizing commercial farms that are located on preserved farmland to hold special occasion events, subject to certain conditions. The Legislature concurred with the Governor’s conditional veto of an earlier version of the legislation. The Governor recommended changes to ensure protections for agricultural or horticultural production on preserved farmland.

