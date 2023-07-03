Gov. Murphy Signs Fiscal Year 2024 Budget into Law

Gov. Phil Murphy signs the fiscal year 2024 budget in Trenton, June 30.

 Rich Hundley III/Governor's Office

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy signed the Fiscal Year 2024 Appropriations Act into Law on Friday (June 30), building on the historic progress made over the last five years with new investments centered around increasing affordability, promoting fiscal responsibility, and creating world-class opportunities for everyone to succeed.

