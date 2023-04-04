PHIL-MURPHY-FILE-PHOTO

Gov. Phil Murphy

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today (April 3) signed a bill to offer additional funding to school districts that will see a reduction in school aid from the State in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget as a result of the S-2 funding formula. The legislation will make a total of $103,023,579 available to nearly 170 eligible districts.

