TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today (July 3) signed bill S3110/A4783, which requires sellers of property and landlords to make certain notifications regarding flooding. Under the law sponsored by Senator Bob Smith and Assemblyman John McKeon, sellers of real property and landlords must disclose knowledge of a property’s history of flooding, flood risk, and location in a flood zone or area. Additionally, the law requires landlords to notify tenants of the availability of insurance for renters through the National Flood Insurance program.

