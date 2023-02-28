PHIL-MURPHY-FILE-PHOTO

Gov. Phil Murphy

 Lev Radin/Shutterstock.com

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy delivered his sixth annual budget address on Tuesday (Feb. 28), outlining a spending proposal for Fiscal Year 2024 (FY2024) that builds on the historic progress made over the last five years with new investments centered around expanding affordability, promoting fiscal responsibility, and creating world-class opportunities for everyone to succeed in the Next New Jersey. The Governor’s proposed budget continues to increase direct property tax relief to new heights; once again provides the highest level of school funding in history; delivers a third consecutive full pension payment; and supports significant investments in the economy, workforce development, and public safety.

