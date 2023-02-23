PHIL-MURPHY-FILE-PHOTO

Gov. Phil Murphy

CLINTON – Governor Phil Murphy today (Feb. 23) held a roundtable discussion where he met with stakeholders to gather input and learn from diverse perspectives for his new legislative proposal to reform and modernize New Jersey’s antiquated liquor license laws. At Clinton restaurant Pru Thai, Governor Murphy was joined by key stakeholders who voiced their support and recommendations for a new equitable, affordable framework that has the potential to generate massive economic opportunities for small businesses and communities statewide. 

