PHIL-MURPHY-FILE-PHOTO

Gov. Phil Murphy

 Lev Radin/Shutterstock.com

MORRISTOWN – Governor Phil Murphy today (Jan. 18) highlighted expanded eligibility for the NJ FamilyCare health care coverage as part of his Administration’s efforts to provide all New Jersey children with health insurance through the “Cover All Kids” campaign. As of January 1, 2023, children under the age of 19 whose families meet income eligibility requirements are now able to obtain Medicaid coverage regardless of their immigration status.

