TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today (July 17) announced the filing of the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACCII) proposal with the Office of Administrative Law. ACCII requires vehicle manufacturers to make zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) an increasing percentage of their new light-duty vehicle sales, ramping up to 100% ZEVs by 2035. The rule does not impose any obligations on consumers or car dealers, and provides compliance flexibilities for manufacturers, including a credit trading mechanism. During his 2023 Climate Address in February, Governor Murphy directed the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to begin stakeholdering on ACCII in order to propose the rule this year. The Office of Administrative Law is expected to publish the proposal in the August 21 New Jersey Register, starting a public comment period that will run through October 20, 2023.
Additionally, Governor Murphy today announced that New Jersey has signed on to the Accelerating to Zero Coalition’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Declaration, a landmark global agreement launched by the UK at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in November 2021 and signed by 41 national governments and 74 cities, states, and regional governments so far. New Jersey has signed on to Section 2C of the Declaration, which commits the state to a zero emission vehicle future in alignment with the Paris Agreement goals.
“By filing the ACCII proposal, we build upon our nation-leading record of bold climate action while delivering on our promise to utilize every tool at our disposal to combat the intensifying climate crisis,” said Governor Murphy. “Our commitment to bringing the ACCII proposal to fruition is a commitment to every New Jersey family and the air they breathe, air that will be cleaner and healthier tomorrow thanks to the steps we’re taking to reduce emissions today. That commitment is underscored by our signing of the ZEV Declaration, which recognizes that New Jersey is just one crucial piece of our global response to climate change.”
“Under Governor Murphy’s leadership and through the tireless work of the DEP, New Jersey is one step closer to turning our vision for a zero emission future into a reality,” said Catherine Klinger, Executive Director, Governor’s Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy. “Reducing emissions from the vehicle sector, which accounts for more than 40% of emissions in New Jersey, will deliver considerable public health and climate benefits for generations to come. And, as a signatory of the ZEV Declaration and a global leader in climate action, New Jersey is proud to stand alongside more than 100 governments around the world in our fight against the urgent climate crisis.”
The Administration’s recently adopted budget includes a new $10 million appropriation to support the increasing number of electric vehicles on the road. The DEP will use these funds to meet demand for installation of charging stations at businesses, multi-unit residential buildings, and public locations. The FY24 budget appropriation is only a portion of the $75 million investment in EVs and charging stations made this week from the Murphy Administration.
“As New Jersey continues experiencing the adverse impacts of climate change, we have the power and obligation to reduce its effects by limiting the emissions of climate pollutants,” said Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. “Through the adoption of zero-emissions vehicle standards, New Jersey can reduce its greatest source of climate damaging emissions, improve air quality and public health, and support a growing cleantech marketplace that will create even more green jobs in New Jersey and beyond.”
“The actions the Administration is taking today to increase the number of electric vehicles on the road are vitally important to fighting the ravages of climate change,” said Board of Public Utilities President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. “As we know, the state’s transportation sector accounts for more than 40 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. Filing the ACC II proposal with OAL and signing the COP 26 declaration will go a long way toward providing a cleaner, healthier environment for all New Jerseyans for generations to come.”
“New Jersey can no longer ignore the urgent reality of the climate crisis," said Alex Ambrose, Policy Analyst with New Jersey Policy Perspective. "Record-breaking heat waves and dangerous air quality are a threat to everyone in the state, especially those living in already overburdened communities. The rapid adoption of Advanced Clean Cars II will reduce air pollution and bring us closer to a cleaner future. Thank you to Governor Murphy and Commissioner LaTourette for taking this important step to improve air quality and bring relief to families across New Jersey.”
"Today's announcement on ACCII is just one necessary tool in reducing climate- and health-harming emissions that come from the cars we drive," said Pamela Frank, CEO of ChargEVC-NJ. "Timing matters. It is notable today that the Governor follows through in his announcement last February to get these regulations in place.”
“With so many New Jersey communities suffering from poor air quality from car and truck pollution, we need policies in place to address the issue,” said Kathy Harris, Senior Clean Vehicles and Fuels Advocate, NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council). “It's exciting to see New Jersey begin the rulemaking process on the Advanced Clean Cars II and sign on to the COP26 zero emission declaration to address the greenhouse gases and other pollution emitted from transportation. The Advanced Clean Cars II rule will undoubtedly provide many benefits to New Jersey, including improved public health and vehicle owner savings.”
“We are extremely excited for New Jersey's adoption of Advanced Clean Cars II, getting thousands more electric vehicles on the road while solidifying New Jersey’s role as a climate leader. This rule adoption will directly lead to improved air quality, public health, climate safety, and financial savings,” said Allison McLeod, Senior Policy Director, New Jersey LCV. “Furthermore, since the majority of New Jerseyans – particularly low-income drivers – purchase used vehicles, it will also help with the purchase of affordable vehicles in the secondary market.”
“Two decades ago, New Jersey took bold action by passing the Clean Cars Act. Today’s Advanced Clean Cars II rule proposal from the Murphy Administration moves us closer to a cleaner, electric transportation future that gets us off oil and fights the largest source of climate pollutants. Amidst a world-wide heat wave, there are clear benefits of New Jersey adopting this program this year which will lead to getting more electric vehicles on our roads and joining other leading Clean Car states," said Doug O’Malley, Director, Environment New Jersey.
“The Advanced Clean Car II program is one of the most important policies for New Jersey to adopt. The electrification of our cars is our present and our future. The EV market is already here, the manufacturers are committed and the public wants the options. For New Jersey, we need to jump in now. The faster the state makes its commitment to achieve 100% sales of new zero emission vehicles, the easier our transition and the greater the consumer choice,” said Anjuli Ramos-Busot, New Jersey Director of the Sierra Club. “The Advanced Clean Cars II targets in New Jersey can help build and maintain market leadership, which is critical to growing jobs. We thank NJDEP and Governor Murphy for moving forward on this important rule and we are eager to see it adopted before the end of the year.”