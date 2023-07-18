PHIL-MURPHY-FILE-PHOTO

Gov. Phil Murphy

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today (July 17) announced the filing of the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACCII) proposal with the Office of Administrative Law. ACCII requires vehicle manufacturers to make zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) an increasing percentage of their new light-duty vehicle sales, ramping up to 100% ZEVs by 2035. The rule does not impose any obligations on consumers or car dealers, and provides compliance flexibilities for manufacturers, including a credit trading mechanism. During his 2023 Climate Address in February, Governor Murphy directed the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to begin stakeholdering on ACCII in order to propose the rule this year. The Office of Administrative Law is expected to publish the proposal in the August 21 New Jersey Register, starting a public comment period that will run through October 20, 2023.

