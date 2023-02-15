PHIL-MURPHY-FILE-PHOTO

Gov. Phil Murphy

NEW BRUNSWICK – In an address today (Feb. 15) at Rutgers University, Governor Phil Murphy announced a series of new and accelerated targets and commitments to build upon the Administration’s nation-leading climate action record. The Administration will bolster its robust climate adaptation and mitigation efforts through an accelerated target of 100% clean energy by 2035, ambitious goal-setting for electrification of the state’s building sector, and collaborative planning for the future of the State’s natural gas utilities, through three Executive Orders signed by the Governor this morning. Additionally, the State will offer new grant funding for heavy-duty electric vehicles (EVs), initiate the process to adopt Advanced Clean Cars II in New Jersey and ensure 100 percent of new cars sold in 2035 are zero-emission vehicles, and enact rules to enhance flood protection in riverine and coastal areas. 

