Joyce Gould - USE THIS ONE .jpg

Joyce Gould

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST – Former Mayor and Borough Commissioner Joyce Gould is entitled to health care benefits paid for by the Borough of Wildwood Crest, Superior Court Judge Michael Blee ruled in an order filed March 27.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments