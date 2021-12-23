WILDWOOD CREST - Mayor Don Cabrera, during Wildwood Crest Commission’s Dec. 22 meeting, recognized outgoing Commissioner Joyce Gould for her years of work in the borough. Gould lost a reelection bid in November.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mrs. Gould in the administration from 2006 to 2021, which is 16 years,” Cabrera said.
He recalled a time during his first term when he was riding in a Corvette in the Wildwoods Baby Parade. He said he was chewing gum when Gould approached him.
“She came up to me on the side. She says, ‘Spit that gum out, don’t chew that gum!’" he said with a laugh. “That was my first initiation as head of office, and I learned the hard way.”
He went on to express his appreciation of her personality, explaining how sometimes she does not have a “filter,” but “I just love her.”
“She’s also represented the borough very well,” Cabrera added. “She has attended funerals, she’s baked cakes, and a very good baker, I might add. I’m going to miss all the lunches and all that she organizes and implements here in Wildwood Crest. I think the staff probably feels the same way, as well.”
Gould is originally from Chicago, but she’s lived in the Crest for more than 50 years.
She has served a total of seven terms as a commissioner, beginning in 1989. Gould is responsible for initiating the original bike path along the oceanfront. She has been the only woman to serve as commissioner and mayor in the Crest.
Cabrera offered his sincerest congratulations and thanked Gould for her years of service to Wildwood Crest. Because of that, he declared Dec. 22, 2021, as Joyce P. Gould Day.
“This is actually bittersweet,” Cabrera said ahead of reading the proclamation.
Commissioner David Thompson, who also will not be returning to the governing body in 2022, offered his congratulations to Gould.
Gould also listed some of her accomplishments during her career with the borough, including one that she believed was “the most important” - the 9/11 service. She asked if she could continue with that, as it will be 20 years since they began, which Cabrera approved. She went on to thank everyone.
“I have enjoyed my time,” Gould said. “It is time for me to go.”
