DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township Committee held its annual reorganization meeting Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m., despite the hazardous conditions of surrounding county roads.  

Sen. Michael Testa was in attendance to administer the oath of office to re-elected Township Committee member Frank L. Germanio Jr., for a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024, and Zeth Matalucci, who was appointed Mayor. Scott Turner was appointed Deputy Mayor but was not in attendance.  

The evening’s agenda included appointments made for various professional services, titles and committees.  Additionally, a resolution establishing the 2022 Temporary Budget was approved, along with a few general housekeeping items.  

Committee members thanked their families, friends and residents for their support in the preceding year.  The benediction was delivered by Pastor Mike Chapman before adjourning.  

The next Dennis Township Committee meetings is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

