Sea Isle City Chief Anthony Garreffi, Jr. w Mayor Leonard Desiderio

Mayor Leonard Desiderio is shown pinning a new badge on the uniform of Chief Anthony Garreffi, Jr. moments after he was sworn-in as Sea Isle City’s new top law enforcement official.

SEA ISLE CITY – City council members approved a resolution formally confirming the mayor's nomination of Anthony Garreffi as the director of the Department of Police Sept. 27.

