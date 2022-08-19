Peachesinbasket1.jpg

Fresh Jersey peaches in a basket at a farm, Summer 2022.

TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture will highlight Jersey Fresh peaches on National Eat A Peach Day, Monday, August 22, with special visits to the shore towns of Wildwood, Atlantic City and Seaside Heights where NJDA marketing staff will be on hand to distribute complimentary Jersey Fresh peaches to beachgoers.

