Cape May's Franklin Street School

CAPE MAY - At its Aug. 15 meeting,Cape May City Council authorized Cape May County to proceed with the award of the Franklin Street School construction contract to the lowest bidder. The county, the city and the county library commission have partnered in a project to repurpose the historic school as a branch of the county library system.  

