STONE HARBOR - At a special meeting Feb. 9, Stone Harbor Council had a single agenda item. Without discussion, the council voted 5-1 to remove Robert Smith as borough administrator. The lack of discussion was by design, with the council opting to fire Smith in accordance with a no-cause termination section in his contract. 

