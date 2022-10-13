Commissioner Banning.png

Commissioner Banning responds to inquiries from the New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police representative.

 Christopher South

WEST WILDWOOD – A representative of the New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police (NJFOP) representing FOP Lodge 7 in Wildwood, traveled from Trenton Oct. 7 to ask the West Wildwood Board of Commissioners about the supervision of a Special Law Enforcement Officer (Class II).

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 11.16.11 AM.png

Ron Bakley, with the New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police, asks West Wildwood Commissioner John Banning about the agreement details with Wildwood, Oct. 7.

