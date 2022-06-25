Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Since the Mother’s Day storm, significant erosion has created safety issues at the access path to Stone Harbor Point. The problem is compounded when members of the public take alternative routes over a rock jetty.   

Coastal consultant Douglas Gaffney told Borough Council June 21 that the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued emergency authorization that will allow borough Public Works personnel to relocate sand and create a safe entry path to the Point.  

Gaffney said work should begin soon. Borough officials are first coordinating with U.S. Fish and Wildlife to ensure the path created does not disturb any area of nesting birds. 

