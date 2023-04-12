WILDWOOD - Wildwood Commissioner and Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons announced April 12 that she will run for reelection in 2023, but not with her two co-commissioners, who she was elected with in her inaugural bid for one of the city's three commission seats.
In a press release, Fitzsimons said she will be joined by former School Board President Todd Kieninger and Zoning and Planning Board Vice-Chair Phil Swetsky.
Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron and Commissioner Steve Mikulski, her former running mates, were indicted by a state grand jury last month and are serving on the three-member city commission along with Fitzsimons while awaiting trial on charges they took state health benefits they weren't entitled to in their role as part-time elected officials. Byron also pled guilty to tax fraud charges in federal court last month.
Byron and Mikulski, along with their co-defendant, former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., have maintained their innocence and said they were full time employees, working for the city morning, noon and night.
In the release, Fitzsimons said she was looking forward to working with her new teammates.
“I am delighted to be kicking off my campaign for the upcoming November election alongside such talented and dedicated individuals of our community. Not only are Todd and Phil accomplished business owners, they are seasoned professionals that have spent substantial time and energy getting to know the people of Wildwood and understanding what they expect from community leaders," Fitzsimons stated in the release.
According to the press release, distributed by Lisa Fagan, who also works as the public information officer for the city, Kieninger is an electrical engineer and along with his wife owns and operates the Sea Gypsy Bed and Breakfast.
Kieninger is not a newcomer to public service in the city. He’s been active on the school board for almost 20 years, chaired the Wildwood Redevelopment Agency, the Wildwood Historic Commission and is a former member of Main Street Wildwood, the release stated.
“As a longtime Wildwood resident, I’ve always had a sense of responsibility to volunteer on city boards and get involved in community activities aimed at improving the lives of our residents, as well as elevating the character of our great city. If given the opportunity, I look forward to using my experience to continue serving our residents as a City Commissioner,” Kieninger stated.
In addition to Swetsky's experience on the Planning Board, he holds a Captains License and Master License from the United States Coast Guard. He owns and operates CPS Marine and Mobile Shrink Service, a local business.
“Wildwood is a unique and diverse shore town with limitless potential. In the last nearly 20 years since making it the home to my family, I have never seen Wildwood in a better position to achieve a welcoming future for its families and seniors. I look forward to working hard to earn the trust of the voters so I may have the opportunity to play a crucial role in seeing Wildwood flourish and prosper while serving on its governing body,” Swetsky said in the press release.