fire truck at night stock.jpg

The Wildwood Fire Department responds to a May 29, 2022 attic fire.

 File Photo

TRENTON – The state’s Department of Community Affairs has announced $10 million in grant funding is available to New Jersey local and regional fire departments.

The application period is open for departments seeking protective, cleaning and sanitization equipment.

The money is coming from American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Funds.

The funds will be distributed in the form of grants of up to $75,000.

The awards will prioritize volunteer fire departments, as well as departments in communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

"These firefighter grants are going to enable fire departments to better protect their employees not just against fires and other hazards during emergency responses, but against deadly pathogens as well,” stated DFS Director and State Fire Marshal Richard Mikutsky. 

All applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. EST on August 13, 2022, through the NJDCA SAGE Portal, which can be accessed here: https://dcasage.intelligrants.com/portal.asp

