WILDWOOD — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that three Cape May County shore communities will receive grants to help mitigate coastal flooding.
In a press release issued Aug. 23, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and Cape May were named among five South Jersey projects designed to help prevent damage to buildings from repetitive flooding. FEMA awarded nearly $5 million through its Flood Mitigation Assistance Program, a competitive grant program, with more than half of it going to projects in Atlantic County.
The City of Wildwood, the recipient of the largest award in Cape May County, is slated to receive a nearly $2 million grant for a yet-to-be-approved Otten’s Harbor Community Flood Mitigation Project. This project has three components: a stormwater infrastructure replacement, new bulkheads at seven street ends and a living shoreline along Mediterranean and Andrews Avenues.
Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron said the application was made to FEMA to help alleviate the storm and nuisance flooding in areas adjacent to Otten’s Harbor. He said the city anticipates hearing if the $2 million grant will be awarded by the end of this year.
The “living shoreline” that is part of the project would use alternatives to bulkheads or rip rap to encourage the growth of the natural habitat.
“Living shoreline is an urban term,” said Jim Rutala, principal in the planning firm of Rutala Associates. “This will be constructed with gabions (wire baskets) that hold rocks and are used to stabilize shorelines.”
“This is something the federal government and state are encouraging,” he said.
The Borough of Wildwood Crest was awarded a $70,875 grant to pay for the conceptual design of a stormwater pump station to serve the Washington Avenue area. According to a statement released by Rutala Associates, dozens of properties that are repeatedly damaged by flood waters would benefit from the project. Wildwood Crest authorized the acceptance of the grant and its inclusion in the 2022 budget at its July 20 commission meeting.
The third project grant was awarded to the City of Cape May. A project is planned to extend the city’s seawall and promenade from between Madison and Philadelphia Avenues up to Wilmington Avenue at Poverty Beach. $195,536 was awarded for the final engineering design and permitting.
According to the statement issued by Rutala Associates, the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program is a competitive grant program. It provides funding that can be used for projects that reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program. When selecting recipients, FEMA ranks the applicants based on the “eligibility and cost-effectiveness of the project.” The funding is part of a $3 billion federal package for addressing problems imposed by climate change.
