Plane Takes Off at Cape May County Airport

A $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill contained several funding authorizations for local projects, including $2 million for a new general aviation hangar at the Cape May County Airport in Erma. Pictured is a stock image of a small plane taking off from the airport in 2019. 

 EQRoy/Shutterstock.com

WASHINGTON - The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill funded the federal government through September 2023. It also contained several funding authorizations for local projects across the country. Cape May County was specifically designated for funds to address five local initiatives. The total earmarked for the county was $15.6 million.

