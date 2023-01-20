WASHINGTON - The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill funded the federal government through September 2023. It also contained several funding authorizations for local projects across the country. Cape May County was specifically designated for funds to address five local initiatives. The total earmarked for the county was $15.6 million.
Federal Omnibus Bill Funds Local Projects
Vince Conti
