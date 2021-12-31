It is still too early to see the impact of the $1.2 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). New Jersey is directly expected to receive between $13 and $15 billion. Across the state, counties and municipalities are preparing to try to bring more of the funding home through various competitive grant processes.
The funding will come through various state and federal agencies, each with their own requirements for application, use and reporting. Just two weeks ago, the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced $54 million in infrastructure funding for a number of New Jersey airports.
The purpose of the awards is to allow the airports to make needed repairs and upgrades to facilities. Three county airports benefited from the distribution of funds. Cape May County Airport received $295,000, Woodbine Municipal $159,000 and Ocean City Municipal $110,000.
Consider these grants hors d’oeuvres at a multi-course meal. These airports and the municipalities that host them will undoubtedly seek more funds.
Woodbine Municipal began a planning process with United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) funds in August aimed at making the airport a hub for economic growth in the municipality. If the plan produces viable options, the hunt for implementation funding follows.
In Ocean City, officials say they are “laser focused” on developing “shovel ready” projects that will benefit from the frontloaded funds aimed at early results for the bill’s advocates. The city’s menu of potential projects is large, with a $141 million capital plan already laid out. According to city officials, projects high on that list include a new public safety building, needed road construction, flood mitigation projects, and dredging.
In Cape May City, the governing body hopes to qualify for substantial infrastructure funding to help defray the cost of a new and upgraded desalination facility. The city’s desalination plant was a pioneer effort when it started 25 years ago. Today, the technology needs an upgrade. the space has become too cramped and capacity must be increased. The plant supplies water to the city itself, Cape May Point, West Cape May, parts of Lower Township and the Coast Guard Base.
Stone Harbor has brought on a grant consultant to aid in winning funds for a project that seeks to reducing flooding and increase resiliency in the area from 80th to 89th Streets, Second Avenue to the Bay.
While the project will seek existing FEMA grant funds, there was a discussion of how the project could also potentially fit with the new infrastructure funding once the details of how to access that funding are clear.
In West Wildwood, there is eagerness to tap into the infrastructure funds for help with an aging sewer infrastructure, along with projects to repair and replace bulkheads and other bay-side shoreline protections from rising seas.
While everyone is planning a path to some of the funding, major federal agencies like Transportation and Energy must figure out how to translate the billions of dollars authorized by the bill into programs that push the money out the door. That takes time.
The Brookings Institution contends that it may be much longer than anyone anticipates, perhaps years, before projects are underway in communities across the country. The surge in funding must move through the Washington agencies and get translated into programs. Some of those will be formula allocated but much of it will be contextualized in competitive grant programs.
Next, state transportation agencies and utilities must identify needed projects on the ground across hundreds of locally proposed efforts. Money traditionally flows most quickly to “state of good repair” projects such as resurfacing and repairing roads and bridges. Formula driven existing programs will also get new money out of the door more quickly.
Competitive grant programs, however, require new rulemaking and take time to initiate funding. One study of American Rescue Plan funds showed USDOT only spent about half of the allocated funds in the first 18 months, only nine percent in the first six months. In less than two months, the infrastructure bill will become law.
The breadth of the $1.2 trillion spending package is also going to create challenges for allocation of funds. Roughly half the funding will go to transportation programs, but the bill included record amounts for broadband expansion, energy, water and resiliency projects. Projects will range from enhanced electric vehicle charging infrastructure to major northeast corridor efforts like the tunnel under the Hudson River.
With oversight still happening on coronavirus stimulus programs, things can get slow even in the most well-intentioned bureaucracies.
It pays to be ready, or so is the plan in many of the county municipalities. Some funding will flow soon because everyone who supported the bill will want to tout early successes, but this is also a bill that anticipates five to seven years of funding.
