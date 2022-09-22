SEAVILLE - Extensive roadway resurfacing has recently begun on portions of Stagecoach Road in Upper Township.
A county road designated as CR 667, preparations were underway as of Sept. 20. The area of the paving project will begin on the southbound side of Stagecoach Road from Hope Corson Road (CR 671) to Church Road (CR 602).
The work activity will consist of a 2-inch mill and paving operation, as well as a 5-inch mill and paving operation along portions of the roadway determined to have too-minimal existing asphalt thickness. The hours of operation will be from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.
Work is anticipated to take four to five weeks to complete. To safely execute the work, according to county and municipal engineer information, only northbound traffic will be permitted during active periods of construction.
Southbound traffic will be detoured at either Church or Butter roads, depending on the established daily work zone. The construction advisory suggests that motorists should expect delays and plan an alternate route.
Residents will have uninterrupted access to their homes during the project.
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
