Erma Volunteer Fire Company Recognizes Members for Years of Dedicated Service
Lauren Suit

VILLAS - The Erma Volunteer Fire Company recognized firefighters John Rogers and Jeffrey Laag for their years of dedicated service to the fire company and the community during the Feb. 6 Lower Township Council meeting.

